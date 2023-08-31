SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.00. 46,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $274.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.28.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

