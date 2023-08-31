C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 701 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,160,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,779,000 after acquiring an additional 474,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,800,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $380,823,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,405,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 11.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,607,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,898,000 after buying an additional 159,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.92. The stock had a trading volume of 105,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.67 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.14.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

