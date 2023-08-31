SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.33. 2,404,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,626,195. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

