William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 534,318 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,264,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 534,318 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Ares Management worth $105,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ares Management by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $684,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ares Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 258,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $23,472,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,429,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,460 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $401,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,325,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 258,163 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $23,472,179.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,429,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 234,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,785 and sold 12,882,346 shares valued at $348,511,982. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.57. 53,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,323. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.84. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 188.96%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

