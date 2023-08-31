CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $775.40 million-$778.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.97 million.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 7.6 %

CRWD stock traded up $11.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,817,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.19. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $198.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.31, a PEG ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.18.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

