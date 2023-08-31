Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given New $23.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.75 to $23.25 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 1,601,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.3% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.