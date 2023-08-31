Wells Fargo & Company Increases Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target to $31.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. 98,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,879,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 495,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 213,123 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 22.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 99.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 48,792 shares in the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

