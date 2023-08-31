Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSTG. UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.58.

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.63. 4,604,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,289. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,211.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,481,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 160,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,736.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,481,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 160,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,736.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,373 shares of company stock worth $5,833,636. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,883 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 92.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $90,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

