TD Cowen Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $95.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

PVH stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.57. The stock had a trading volume of 245,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 2.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in PVH by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

