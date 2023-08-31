Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 31.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

NYSE:PGRE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. 112,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,091. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.21. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 270,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 51,123 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

