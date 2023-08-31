Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for SEA (NYSE:SE)

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC upped their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. KGI Securities cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,594. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32. SEA has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SEA will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SEA by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

