Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) PT Raised to $12.00

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

RITM has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 721,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,223. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,564 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

