Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Get Zuora alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zuora

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,824. Zuora has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $136,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $69,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $136,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $577,392.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $766,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,452 over the last three months. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 8,200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.