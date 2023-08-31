Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of CoreCard worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CoreCard in the second quarter worth $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of CoreCard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in CoreCard during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCard in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard Stock Performance

Shares of CoreCard stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,564. The stock has a market cap of $180.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.88. CoreCard Co. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $35.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. CoreCard had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreCard Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCRD. TheStreet cut CoreCard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CoreCard in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on CCRD

CoreCard Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.