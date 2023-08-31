Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close.

SNV has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. 217,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,781. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $48,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

