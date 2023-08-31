HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 133.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZLA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 39,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,394. The company has a market capitalization of $222.55 million, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. Vizsla Silver has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Vizsla Silver will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 34,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 93,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

