SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SWK worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SWK by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SWK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 958,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SWK by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in SWK by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 795,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,288. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $198.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.30. SWK Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $19.99.

SWK ( NASDAQ:SWKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SWK from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

