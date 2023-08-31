STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Boosted by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.60.

STE traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.66. The company had a trading volume of 34,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.53.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 154.10%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

