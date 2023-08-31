Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $211.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $15.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.17. The company had a trading volume of 947,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,435. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $211.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.34.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

