Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the shipping company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.73% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TNP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,944. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 30.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 495,349 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,953,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 518,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 48,522 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 76,457 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 404,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

