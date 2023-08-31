Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

Shares of VEEV traded up $15.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,435. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $211.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

