MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $99.75. 63,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.44 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

