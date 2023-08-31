Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 3,485 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 222,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,923,000 after buying an additional 94,112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,230,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,604,000 after acquiring an additional 42,056 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.10. 314,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QSR

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

