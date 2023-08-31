Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 5,988 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Harvard Bioscience worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,187,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,061 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 64,399 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harvard Bioscience

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,534.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,372. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $188.26 million, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

