Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $7,686,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 211,351,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,204,392,000 after buying an additional 1,489,361 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.4% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 197.1% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PBR. Citigroup lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. HSBC cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 1.9 %

PBR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,773,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,757,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.93%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.