Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 4,729 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $336,000.

Shares of ILF stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,978. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

