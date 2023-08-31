ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Reduced by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,583 shares of company stock worth $9,835,676 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on ON

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.24. 1,045,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,286. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.