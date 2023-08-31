Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after buying an additional 3,725,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,838,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

PFG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.97. 105,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,077. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

