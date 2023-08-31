Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 1,368 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on STX shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.5 %

Seagate Technology stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.80%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

