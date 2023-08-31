AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.74. 10,985,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,976,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

