Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 116.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 348,545 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,195,000 after buying an additional 218,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,634,000 after acquiring an additional 210,740 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,106,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,560,000 after purchasing an additional 133,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,834,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

OBNK traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.09. 72,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $926.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

