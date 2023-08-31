SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $130.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $130.75 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.