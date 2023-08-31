Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 372.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,246 shares of company stock worth $1,742,121 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE EXP traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.97. The company had a trading volume of 81,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,571. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.48.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

