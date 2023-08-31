Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $98.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LSCC

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $162,733.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at $226,120.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,147 shares of company stock worth $10,145,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.