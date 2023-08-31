Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.53% of Immersion worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Immersion by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Immersion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Price Performance

NASDAQ IMMR remained flat at $7.05 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,874. The company has a market capitalization of $227.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. Immersion had a net margin of 114.74% and a return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $162,437.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $361,049.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

