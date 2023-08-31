Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 4,963 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.31% of Cantaloupe worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 265.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of CTLP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.17. 73,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $592.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.88 and a beta of 1.83. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

