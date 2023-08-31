Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 3.1 %

HPE stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.