ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 148,450 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4,246.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,450 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Hubbell worth $36,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3,204.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 1,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $90,375,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $76,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,003,000 after buying an additional 301,775 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB opened at $326.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.74. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $204.01 and a one year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 37.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBB. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

