Wellington Management Group LLP Has $651.95 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,278,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 186,890 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $651,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,440. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.71 and a 200-day moving average of $282.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

