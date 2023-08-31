ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $27,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CoStar Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.