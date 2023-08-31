Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,765,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 634,415 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $806,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $36.33. 279,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 388.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

