Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stock Position Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,992,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746,469 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.57% of Cenovus Energy worth $855,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,018,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,571,000 after acquiring an additional 234,190 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $908,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,395,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,125. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.