Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.89. 9,084,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,417,539. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average of $114.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $138.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,787 shares of company stock worth $8,950,675. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

