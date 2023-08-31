Wellington Management Group LLP Has $797.09 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,748,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371,391 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.54% of Arista Networks worth $797,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 55.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,414. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $194.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $3,171,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,200 shares in the company, valued at $334,501,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $529,859.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $3,171,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,200 shares in the company, valued at $334,501,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,527 shares of company stock worth $28,010,519 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

