Wellington Management Group LLP Has $675.94 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.50% of Edison International worth $675,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 269,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

