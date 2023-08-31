Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 3,956 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.76. 1,877,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,837,473. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

