Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 7,795 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 6.60% of Teleflex worth $785,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Teleflex by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TFX traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.26. The company had a trading volume of 58,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,071. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.92.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

