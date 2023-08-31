Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760,858 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 360,235 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.08% of F5 worth $693,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in F5 by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in F5 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in F5 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in F5 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.48. 68,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,900. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $167.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average of $146.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $322,116.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,855,119.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $322,116.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,855,119.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $26,560.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,031 shares of company stock worth $1,373,234 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

