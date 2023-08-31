Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

