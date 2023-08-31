Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,350 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TSM opened at $94.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.